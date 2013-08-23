Stocks to Track - Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), The McClatchy Company (NYSE:MNI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), The McClatchy Company (NYSE:MNI)



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) gained volume of 1.15 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.22 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.15 - $18.93 and the day range was $17.37 - $17.78.The stock opened the session at $17.52, remained amid the day range of $17.37 - $17.78, and closed the session at $17.52. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.57% in previous trading session. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company operates through Concerts, Ticketing, Artist Nation, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments.



For How Long LYV’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS) traded 1.15 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.22 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.40 - $20.60. The stock was a bull/bear and advanced +0.06%, while its closing price stayed at $17.76. The market capitalization of the stock remained 57.13 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -5.63%. Barclays PLC provides various financial products and services worldwide. The company operates in UK Retail and Business Banking, Europe Retail and Business Banking, Africa Retail and Business Banking, Barclaycard, Investment Bank, Corporate Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management groups.



For How Long BCS will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) volume of the stock was 1.13 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 3.05 million shares. The stock boosted +1.19% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $11.92. The stock traded 1.13 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 3.05 million shares. First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank), and its subsidiaries.



Will FHN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The McClatchy Company (NYSE:MNI) traded with volume of 1.13 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 228,454 shares. The stock grew +2.31% and finished the trading at $3.10. The market capitalization of the stock remained 267.29 million. The beta of the stock remained 3.29. The McClatchy Company engages in the publication of newspapers and related digital and direct marketing products in the United States. The company?s newspapers include Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Sacramento Bee, The Kansas City Star, The Miami Herald, The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer.



Why Should Investors Buy MNI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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