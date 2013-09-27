Stocks to Track - LYNAS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:LYSCF), Vivendi SA-ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), MADALENA ENERGY(OTCMKTS:MDLNF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LYNAS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:LYSCF), Vivendi SA-ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), MADALENA ENERGY(OTCMKTS:MDLNF)



LYNAS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) shares traded down -4.21% during the current trading session, hitting $0.364 recently.



The share price of LYSCF is currently trading within the range of $0.36 to $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $745.20 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 0.89 million. Company’s beta value stands at 3.53 points. Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the extraction and processing of rare earths minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project, which includes rare earths oxide deposits located to the south of Laverton, Western Australia



Has LYSCF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Vivendi SA-ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) stock hit its highest price at $23.57, after starting its trade at $23.19. Company reported an increase of 0.43% at the price of $23.20 recently and its current day range is from $23.15 to $23.27.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $30.93 billion. Vivendi Société Anonyme produces, publishes, and distributes digital products and services primarily in France and rest of Europe, the United States, Morocco, Brazil, and internationally.



Will VIVHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) is trading with an drop of -6.41%, along with the trading price of $0.365 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.41.



NOK recently gained a volume of 902,406.00 shares, while its average volume is 1.26 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.03 - $1.30, while today, up until 12:30PM, its minimum price was $0.35. Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. provides sea borne dry bulk cargo transportation services worldwide. It transports various types of cargo, including iron ore, coal and grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, and sugar and scrap metal.



Why Should Investors Buy EXMCQ After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



MADALENA ENERGY(OTCMKTS:MDLNF) shares traded up +4.44% during the current trading session, hitting $0.449 recently. The share price of MDLNF is currently trading within the range of $0.43 to $0.48.



MDLNF current trading volume is 1.11 million, while its average volume is 140,814.00 shares. Madalena Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company primarily operates in the Greater Paddle River area of west-central Alberta, Canada.



For How Long MDLNF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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