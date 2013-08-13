Stocks to Track - Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M), 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD),the Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M), 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD),The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)



Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) gained volume of 4.97 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.73 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $36.30 - $50.77 and the day range was $47.93 - $48.48.The stock opened the session at $48.25, remained amid the day range of $47.93 - $48.48, and closed the session at $48.11. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.85% in previous trading session. Macy's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores and Internet Websites in the United States. It operates Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores and Websites that sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.



Has Macy's Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) traded 4.97 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.39 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $21.57 - $51.94. The stock was a bull and advanced +4.89%, while its closing price stayed at $49.76. The market capitalization of the stock remained 5.06 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +18.34%. 3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets 3D printers, print materials, on-demand custom parts services, and 3D authoring solutions for professionals and consumers.



For How Long DDD will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) volume of the stock was 4.93 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 7.65 million shares. The stock plunged -0.02% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $81.62. The stock traded 4.93 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 7.65 million shares. The Procter & Gamble Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells branded consumer packaged goods. The company operates through five segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric Care and Home Care, and Baby Care and Family Care.



Why Should Investors Buy PG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded with volume of 4.92 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.35 million shares. The stock decreased -1.79% and finished the trading at $48.88. The market capitalization of the stock remained 57.73 billion. The beta of the stock remained 2.04. MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs in the United States, Japan, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits; Corporate Benefit Funding; Latin America; Asia; and Europe.



Will MET Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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