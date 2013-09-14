Stocks to Track: Marathon Petroleum Corp, Lowe's Companies, Inc. , iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas. Bond , Velocity Shares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas. Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TLT), Velocity Shares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:XIV).



Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), increased1.43% and closed at $67.89 on a traded volume of 2.90million shares, in comparison to 2.98 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 7.76%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $21.25 million and its total outstanding shares are 313.07 million.



Will MPC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Marathon Petroleum) is engaged in refining, transporting and marketing petroleum products in the United States.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), plunged -0.28% and closed at $46.86 on a traded volume of 6.20 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 7.60 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 13.79%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $46.59 and $47.29.



Has LOW Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. As of February 3, 2012, Lowe’s operated 1,745 stores, consisted of 1,712 stores across 50 United States, 31 stores in Canada and two stores in Mexico.



iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TLT), jumped up0.41 % and closed at $103.57. So far in three months, the stock is down -9.22%. The 52-week range for the stock is $102.11 and $127.19 and during the previous trading session it marked$103.83 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $103.51 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.04 million shares.



Will TLT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.



VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:XIV) after opening its shares at the price of $27.54, jumped up/ 1.63% to close the day at $27.38. The stock ended on a traded volume of 71,799. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.78 and $29.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $27.61. It started the day at $27.54.



Why Should Investors Buy XIV After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/