Stocks to Track - North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) , NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) , NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK)



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) shares traded down -4.01% during the current trading session, hitting $0.860 recently.



The share price of NAMG is currently trading within the range of $0.87 to $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 Million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 60.32 million. North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California.



Has NAMG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX) shares traded up +7.37% during the current trading session, hitting $0.408 recently. The share price of NNRX is currently trading within the range of $0.34 to $0.42. NNRX current trading volume is 420,113.00, while its average volume is 1.27 million shares.



For How Long NNRX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) is trading with an drop of -0.44%, along with the trading price of $68.30 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $68.00. NSRGY recently gained a volume of 304,168.00 shares, while its average volume is 872,845.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $61.50 - $73.90, while today, up until 12:20PM, its minimum price was $67.91. Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook/declining overview as it lost -5.91%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -1.91%. Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands.



Why Should Investors Buy NSRGY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) stock hit its highest price at $0.11, after starting its trade at $0.11. Company reported at the price of $0.105 recently and its current day range is from $0.10to $0.11.



NTEK total market capitalization remained $56.68 Million, along with the total outstanding shares of 545.04 million. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets.



What NTEK Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



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