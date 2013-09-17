Stocks to Track - Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LFAP), SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG(OTCMKTS:SIMH), Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LFAP), SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG(OTCMKTS:SIMH), Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL)



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) shares traded down -4.81% during the current trading session, hitting $0.139 recently.



The share price of NVLX is currently trading within the range of $0.13 to $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 509.93 million. Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being



Has NVLX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LFAP) shares traded down -1.96% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0750 recently. The share price of LFAP is currently trading within the range of $0.08 to $0.08.



LFAP current trading volume is 502,641.00, while its average volume is 671,897.00 shares. LifeApps Digital Media Inc., a development stage company, operates as a digital publisher and delivers a cross-platform suite of products and services that are focused on enthusiast health, fitness, and sports topics.



Has LFAP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG(OTCMKTS:SIMH) is trading with an upsurge of 3.39%, along with the trading price of $0.320 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.30.



NOK recently gained a volume of 67,168.00 shares, while its average volume is 60,733.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.23 - $3.95, while today, up until 2:12PM, its minimum price was $0.30.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -75.38%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -11.11%. Sanomedics International Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of non-contact infrared thermometers. The company offers its products for children, pet dog, and professional markets.



For How Long SIMH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL) stock hit its highest price at $0.57, after starting its trade at $0.56. Company reported an decrease of -4.15% at the price of $0.531 recently and its current day range is from $0.53 to $0.57.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $60.99 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 110.90million. Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables, and live plant material. It produces and sells timber and agricultural products from its farm and tea estate holdings in South Africa.



Will PLPL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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