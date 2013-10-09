Stocks to Track: Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ).



Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR), increased3.05% and closed at $1.69 on a traded volume of 2.64 million shares, in comparison to 4.01 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over57.86%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.77Billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.64 million.



Will OIBR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Oi S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services for residential customers, companies, and governmental agencies in Brazil. It operates in three segments: Fixed-Line and Data Transmission Services, Mobile Services, and Other Services.



McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), plunged -2.06% and closed at $7.13 on a traded volume of 2.58 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.24 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -16.02%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.05 and $7.30.



Has MDR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



McDermott International, Inc. operates as an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Asia Pacific, Atlantic, and the Middle East.



Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), dropped down -2.01% and closed at $16.07. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.03%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.27 and $19.95 and during the previous trading session it marked$16.44 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $16.37 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.48 million shares.



Has CHS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Chico’s FAS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories, and other non-clothing items in the United States.



AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ) after opening its shares at the price of $3.94, dropped -3.32% to close the day at $3.78. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.44 million shares, in comparison to 3.69 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.70and $8.53 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $3.97. It started the day at $3.94.



Will AUQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



AuRico Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer with mines and projects in North America. The company’s core operations include the Young-Davidson gold mine in Northern Ontario, Canada; and the El Chanate mine in Sonora State, Mexico.



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