Stocks to Track: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA), Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB), Lattice Semiconductor

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA), Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC).



ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), increased1.02% and closed at $6.94 on a traded volume of 6.17 million shares, in comparison to 6.39 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -1.56%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.12Billion and its total outstanding shares are449.87 million.



Will ONNN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ON Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor components for electronic systems and products worldwide.



News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA), plunged -0.81% and closed at $17.15 on a traded volume of 6.20 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.45 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up7.93%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.09 and $17.55.



Has NWSA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers and businesses worldwide.



Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB), dropped down -0.41% and closed at $2.43. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.45%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.90 and $3.63 and during the previous trading session it marked$2.45 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $2.45 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.15 million shares.



Has TLAB Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tellabs, Inc. designs, develops, and supports telecommunication networking products for communication service providers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Optical, Data, Access, and Services.



Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) after opening its shares at the price of $4.60, jumped up20.48% to close the day at $5.06. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.10million shares, in comparison to 1.24 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.55 and $5.70 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $5.25. It started the day at $4.60.



Why Should Investors Buy LSCC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/