Stocks to Track: PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Silver Standard Resources Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:SSRI), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Silver Standard Resources Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:SSRI), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)



PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) opened its shares at the price of $8.45 for the day. Its closing price was $8.41 after losing -0.36% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.67 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.84 million shares. The beta of PDLI stands at0.55.



PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDL) is a is a biotech company. PDL is engaged in the management of antibody humanization patents and royalty assets, which consist of its Queen et al.



Will PDLI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) percentage change surged +0.09% to close at $10.92 with the total traded volume of 1.66 million shares, and average volume of 2.25 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.80 - $12.25, while its day lowest price was $10.88 and it hit its day highest price at $10.95.



Prospect Capital Corporation (Prospect Capital) is a financial services company, which lends to and invests in middle market privately-held companies.



Why Should Investors Buy PSEC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Silver Standard Resources Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:SSRI) started its trading session with the price of $8.65 and closed at $8.49 by scoring -1.74%. SSRI’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.65 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.11 million shares. The beta of SSRI stands at 1.59. Day range of the stock was $8.30 -$8.79.



Silver Standard Resources Inc. is a silver resource company. The Company’s properties are located in six countries in the Americas.



Has SSRI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) ended its day with the loss of -0.61% and closed at the price of $16.18 after opening at $16.41. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.66 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.85 million shares.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a steel producer and metals recycler in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: steel operations, metals recycling and ferrous resources operations, and steel fabrication operations.



Has STLD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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