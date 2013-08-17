Stocks to Track: ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TWM), Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE), Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE), SUPERVALU INC.(NYSE:SVU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TWM), Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE), Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE), SUPERVALU INC.(NYSE:SVU)



ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TWM) stock moved up +0.87% and finished the day at $16.17. The day started out with a higher opening price of $16.13, versus its prior close of $16.03.The company traded with the total volume of 2.86 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 655,676.00 shares. During the last one month it rose with the percentage of +2.02.Its year to date performance remained adverse -36.25%.



ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy TWM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) percentage change reduced -4.10% to close at $14.50 with the total traded volume of 2.87 million shares, and average volume of 2.06 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained optimistic with the rise of +4.54%. During last trade its minimum price was $14.50 and it gained its highest price of $15.07.



Duke Realty Corporation (Duke) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT).

Will DRE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here

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Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE) started its trading session with the price of $16.31 and closed at $15.92 by scoring -2.15%. CDE’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.79 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.83 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a positive move of +15.45%. while its year to date performance showed that the stock plunged overall -35.28%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $15.68 - $16.45.

Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is a silver producer with gold production and has assets located in the United States, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina and Australia.



Why Should Investors Buy CDE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SUPERVALU INC.(NYSE:SVU) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a positive movement of +2.19%.Year to date performance of the stock remained positive with the rise of +202.02%. SVU traded with volume of 2.79 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.79 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $7.46 while it started its day-trade at $7.26. Its 52-week price range was $1.80 - $8.26.

SUPERVALU INC. (SUPERVALU) is a United States grocery channel. It operates in three segments: Retail food, Save-A-Lot and Independent business.



Will SVU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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