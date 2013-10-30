Stocks to Track: PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO), Southwest Airlines Co

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO), Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).



PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), increased1.05% and closed at $18.21 on a traded volume of 8.35 million shares, in comparison to 9.29 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 0.28%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and its total outstanding shares are383.06 million.



Will PHM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses primarily in the United States.



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), plunged -0.76% and closed at $6.54 on a traded volume of 8.32 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 10.04 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -0.76%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.30 and $6.75.



Has ANR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in extracting, processing, and marketing steam and metallurgical coal in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming.



Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO), dropped down -2.93% and closed at $13.56. So far in three months, the stock is up 3.2%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.19 and $14.10 and during the previous trading session it marked$13.63 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $13.61 and the overall traded volume that day was 8.07 million shares.



Has SHO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States.



Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) after opening its shares at the price of $17.17, jumped up0.35% to close the day at $17.16. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.98 million shares, in comparison to 6.49 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.70 and $17.34 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $17.34. It started the day at $17.17.



Why Should Investors Buy LUV After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Southwest Airlines Co. operates passenger airlines that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States.



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