Stocks to Track - Samson Oil & Gas Limited (ADR) (NYSEMKT:SSN), Central Fund of Canada Limited (USA) (NYSEMKT:CEF), Merrill Lynch Semiconductors HOLDRS ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH), Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Samson Oil & Gas Limited (ADR) (NYSEMKT:SSN), Central Fund of Canada Limited (USA) (NYSEMKT:CEF), Merrill Lynch Semiconductors HOLDRS ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH), Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG)



Samson Oil & Gas Limited (ADR) (NYSEMKT:SSN) increased 12.62% and closed at $0.580 on a traded volume of 1.84 million shares, in comparison to 1.23 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -24.68%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $61.33million and its total outstanding shares are 105.74 million. Samson Oil & Gas Limited (Samson), is engaged in exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States.



What was the Moving Force behind SSN On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SSN



Central Fund of Canada Limited (USA) (NYSEMKT:CEF) soared 0.76% and closed at $15.90 on a traded volume of 1.78 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 24.20 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 4.4%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.72 and $16.06. Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company provides alternative for investors in holding marketable gold and silver related investments.



For How Long CEF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Merrill Lynch Semiconductors HOLDRS ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) jumped up 0.11% and closed at $37.42. So far in three months, the stock is up 23.91%. The 52-week range for the stock is $25.00 and $37.76 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $37.76. Its introductory price for the day was $37.36, with the overall traded volume of 365,038.00 million shares. Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. Semiconductors HOLDRs Trust, formerly The Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF, seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors the United States Listed Semiconductor 25 Index (MVSMHTR).



For How Long SMH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG), after opening its shares at the price of $27.07, jumped up 0.11% to close at $27.10 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.72 million shares, in comparison to 2.37 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $13.84 and $31.52 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.43. Its introductory price for the day was $27.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Cheniere) is engaged in liquid natural gas LNG-related businesses. The Company owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana through its 59.5% ownership interest in and management agreements with Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.



Will LNG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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