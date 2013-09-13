Stocks to Track - SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS:NKRSF), KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS:NKRSF), KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF)



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) opened at the price of $16.52, along with 41,569.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $16.69 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $16.68 by scoring +0.79% at 1:28PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 2.58%. In the previous 3 months it scored +8.17%. Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally. The company operates in five segments.



What was the Moving Force behind SBGSY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SBGSY



NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS:NKRSF) stock recently hit highest its price at $4.10, starting its day trade with a price of $3.73 and reported an increase of 8.70%. Its most recent trading price was $4.00 at 1:28 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $3.34 - $18.50, while today, up until 1:28 PM, its minimum price was $3.73. NIKO RESOURCES LTD recently added a volume of 34,200.00 shares, versus its average volume of 65,813.00 shares. Niko Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. The company?s principal producing natural gas and crude oil assets are in the D6 Block in India and in Block 9 in Bangladesh.



For How Long NKRSF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 8.70% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 3.10 points, while its earnings per share was $-1.63.During the last 5 day’s it declined -91.87%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 91.87%. K-V Pharmaceutical Company operates as a specialty branded pharmaceutical marketing company primarily focusing on women?s health care in the United States.



For How Long KVPHQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF) is trading with a fall of -1.81% along with the exchange price of $ 53,050.00 up till now while its introductory price for today was $2.77.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -36.25% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -5.33%. Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources



Will SCPZF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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