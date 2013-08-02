Stocks to Track - Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB), Brazil Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRZG), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY), Alliance Creative Group Inc (OTCMKTS:ACGX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB), Brazil Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRZG), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY), Alliance Creative Group Inc (OTCMKTS:ACGX)



Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB) Company reported an decrease of -2.89% along with the trading price of $0.0470 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.05

NOK recently gained a volume of 2.76M shares, while its average volume is 7.15M shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.01- $0.14, while today, up until 12:01PM, its minimum price was $0.04

Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic gaining overview as it gain +47.8%. Sigma Labs, Inc. has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, B6 Sigma, Inc. and Sumner & Lawrence Limited (dba Sumner Associates). B6 Sigma, Inc. (B6 Sigma) develops precision manufacturing solutions and advanced materials technologies.



Has SGLB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Brazil Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRZG) stock hit its highest price at $0.0021, after starting its trade at $0.0021. Company reported a decrease of -25.00% at the price of $0.00015 recently and its current day range is from $0.0013 to $0.0021.

BRZG total market capitalization remained $ 178,185.00 share. Its current volume is 5.37M in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 5.37M shares. Brazil Gold Corp. is engaged in reviewing mineral exploration. The Company has a Letter of Intent with Mineracao Rio De Padreas Ltda to acquire up to 100% of Mineracao’s interests in the Luziania Gold Project located in Goias State, Brazil.



Will BRZG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) recently gain +1.28% after opening at $3.88. Its current trading price is $3.95. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 205,813.00 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 205,813.00 shares.

Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $4.00 while its minimum price was $3.88. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the red with the decline of -2.06%. Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts.



For How Long TKGBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Alliance Creative Group Inc (OTCMKTS:ACGX) opened day trade at $0.0019 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $0.0024 . Overall trading volume of the shares is 7.79M during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 1.44M shares.

If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward momentum with the gain of more than +20%. Alliance Creative Group Inc. (ACG) is a printing, packaging, product development, management, marketing and consulting company. The Company comprises of five key components.



Is ACGX a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/