Stocks to Track - SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SKTO) , Titan Iron Ore Corp(OTCBB:TFER), MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP) , Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SKTO) , Titan Iron Ore Corp(OTCBB:TFER), MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP) , Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT)



SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SKTO) shares traded up +30.43% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0090 recently.



The share price of SKTO is currently trading within the range of $0.01 to $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 519.99 million. SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States. The company provides hospice care services to individuals diagnosed with life-limiting illness and prefer to decline aggressive treatment. It also offers billing, reporting, and consulting services to medical offices, healthcare businesses, and home health agencies.



What was the Moving Force behind SKTO On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SKTO



Titan Iron Ore Corp(OTCBB:TFER) shares traded down -28.95% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0135 recently. The share price of TFER is currently trading within the range of $0.01 to $0.02. Company’s beta value stands at -0.66 points.



TFER current trading volume is 2.31 million, while its average volume is 163,982.00 shares. Titan Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Wyoming Iron Complex, an iron ore mineral property consisting of mineral leases totaling approximately 320 acres, and 23 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 463 acres located in Albany County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Digital Yearbook, Inc.



Has TFER Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP) is trading with an upsurge of 1.69%, along with the trading price of $0.0300 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.03.



MWIP recently gained a volume of 2.69 million shares, while its average volume is 3.31 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.10- $0.13, while today, up until 12:52PM, its minimum price was $0.03. MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers terminal-based service packages and integrated Web Portal add-ons that include digital patient records, electronic referrals, credit/debit card merchant services, check guarantee, and accounts receivable financing for physicians, clinics, hospitals, and medical dispensaries.



For How Long MWIP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) stock hit its highest price at $0.06, after starting its trade at $0.04. Company reported an increase of 16.28% at the price of $0.0500 recently and its current day range is from $0.03 to $0.06.



PCWT total market capitalization remained $38.70 million. Its current volume is 10.44 million in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 9.32million shares. Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems, and process systems in the southwestern United States.



Will PCWT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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