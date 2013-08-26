Stocks to Track - Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON)



Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX) opened at the price of $1.89, along with 19.03 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $1.95 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $1.67 by scoring +3.09% at 2:06PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 14.38%. In the previous 3 months it scored +33.6%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 198,870.00 shares up-till now, which is higher/lower than its average volume of 89,169.00 shares. Soligenix, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing products to treat the side effects of cancer treatment and gastrointestinal diseases, as well as developing several biodefense vaccines and therapeutics.



What was the Moving Force behind SNGX On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SNGX



E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.08, starting its day trade with a price of $0.07 and reported an increase of 7.04%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0760 at 2:10 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.08 - $0.09, while today, up until 2:10 PM, its minimum price was $0.07. E-Waste Systems recently added a volume of 2.66 million shares, versus its average volume of 2.44 million shares. E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally.



For How Long EWSI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 10.73% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 2.55 points, while its earnings per share was -$2.68.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 12.97%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +60.77%. The company’s traded volume is 2.04 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 904,562.00 shares. Exide Technologies (Exide) is engaged in stored electrical energy solutions, and is a manufacturer and supplier of lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications in the worldwide.



For How Long XIDEQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON) is trading along with the exchange price of $ 306,538.00 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.68.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 8.87% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 5.8%. Today, up until 2:16PM, its minimum price was $0.64. Petrosonic Energy recently added a volume of 306,538.00 shares, versus its average volume of 505,444.00 shares. Petrosonic Energy, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company focused on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil by sonicated solvent de-asphalting.



What PSON Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



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