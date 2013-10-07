Stocks to Track: Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC), Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE:HMY), Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE), CNO Financial Group Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC), Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE:HMY), Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE), CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).



Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC), increased1.02% and closed at $10.86 on a traded volume of 2.11 million shares, in comparison to 1.42million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -15.20%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.29million and its total outstanding shares are 119.17million.



Will SWC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Stillwater Mining Company engages in developing, extracting, processing, smelting, refining, and marketing palladium, platinum, and associated metals (PGMs). It also explores for nickel, copper, gold, and silver ores.



Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE:HMY), soared 1.24% and closed at $3.26 on a traded volume of 2.09 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.72 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -8.68%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.21 and $3.27.



Will HMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea.



Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE), jumped up0.65 % and closed at $15.45. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.97%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.71 and $18.80 and during the previous trading session it marked$15.52 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $15.35 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.05 million shares.



Will DRE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Duke Realty Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It offers leasing, property and asset management, development, construction, build-to-suit, and other tenant-related services.



CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) after opening its shares at the price of $14.51, jumped up2.28% to close the day at $14.83. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.06 million shares, in comparison to 2.22 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.26 and $14.97 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $14.85. It started the day at $14.51.



Why Should Investors Buy CNO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States.



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