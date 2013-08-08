Stocks to Track - Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI), Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCA), Swift Energy Company (NYSE:SFY), EverBank Financial Corp (NYSE:EVER)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI), Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCA), Swift Energy Company (NYSE:SFY), EverBank Financial Corp (NYSE:EVER)



Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) gained volume of 1.20 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 898,242 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.77 - $27.12 and the day range was $15.94 - $16.70.The stock opened the session at $15.99, and closed the session at $15.99. The stock showed a negative performance of -4.37% in previous trading session. Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles used in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets in the United States and other countries.



Has TWI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCA) traded 1.19 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 553,338 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.71 - $8.51. The stock was a bull and advanced +6.92%, while its closing price stayed at $7.88. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.05 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +17.26%. Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cash access and related equipment services and solutions to the gaming industry in the United States and internationally.



For How Long GCA will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Swift Energy Company (NYSE:SFY) volume of the stock was 1.17 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 810,928 shares. The stock plunged -3.33% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $11.91. The stock traded 1.17 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 810,928 shares. Swift Energy Company engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on oil and natural gas reserves in Texas, as well as onshore and in the inland waters of Louisiana.



Why Should Investors Buy SFY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



EverBank Financial Corp (NYSE:EVER) traded with volume of 1.14 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 918,830 shares. The stock decreased -2.66% and finished the trading at $15.00. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.84 billion. EverBank Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company of EverBank that provides financial products and services to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States.



Will EVER Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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