Stocks to Track: Utilities SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLU), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Utilities SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLU), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).



Utilities SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLU), increased0.76% and closed at $37.21 on a traded volume of 1.68 million shares. So far this year, the stock is up over 6.56%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.40 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 145.02 million.



Will XLU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index).



Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), plunged -0.17% and closed at $42.19 on a traded volume of 9.99 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 15.04 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up3.05%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $42.07 and $42.39.



Has WFC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company.



Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), dropped down -0.93% and closed at $26.67. So far in three months, the stock is up 27%. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.23 and $27.29 and during the previous trading session it marked$27.07 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $26.91 and the overall traded volume that day was 9.60 million shares.



Has CHK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. The company also offers marketing, midstream, drilling, and other oilfield services.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) after opening its shares at the price of $91.29, dropped -1.67% to close the day at $89.49. The stock ended on a traded volume of 9.30 million shares, in comparison to 3.21 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $72.43 and $95.57 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $92.87. It started the day at $91.29.



Will OXY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) conducts its operations through various subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company operates in three segments: oil and gas segment; chemical segment, and midstream, marketing and other segment.



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