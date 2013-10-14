Stocks to Track: Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras, Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A), Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE).



Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY), decreased -2.96% and closed at $9.18 on a traded volume of 7.95 million shares, in comparison to 7.17million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -46.66%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and its total outstanding shares are 752.93million.



Will AUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Yamana Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties, primarily gold. It also explores for copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver metals.



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), soared5.20% and closed at $5.87 on a traded volume of 7.89 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 8.87 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up6.15%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $5.56 and $5.89.



Will ANR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in extracting, processing, and marketing steam and metallurgical coal in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming.



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A), dropped down -0.30% and closed at $16.73. So far in three months, the stock is up 21.67%. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.20 and $22.67 and during the previous trading session it marked$16.93 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $16.71 and the overall traded volume that day was 7.71 million shares.



Has PBR.A Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (Petrobras) is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company divides its activities into six segments: Exploration and Production; Provision; Gas and Energy; Biofuel; Distribution, and International.



Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE) after opening its shares at the price of $7.96, jumped up2.69% to close the day at $8.02. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.70 million shares, in comparison to 9.70 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.25 and $8.77 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $8.14. It started the day at $7.96.



Why Should Investors Buy YGE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembly, sale, and installation of photovoltaic (PV) products and related accessories worldwide.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/