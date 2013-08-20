Stocks to Watch - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT)



Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) gained volume of 5.61 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 7.06 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $31.64 - $72.47 and the day range was $34.71 - $34.96.The stock opened the session at $34.85, remained amid the day range of $34.71 - $34.96, and closed the session at $34.88. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.26% in previous trading session. Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, pain, fever, inflammation, hypothyroidism, gynecological disorders, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, physiological rhythm of the colon.



Has ABT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) traded 51.09 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.85 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $31.84 - $55.58. The stock was a bear and dropped -1.14%, while its closing price stayed at $51.09. The market capitalization of the stock remained 30.90 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +13.84%. CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Broadcasting, and Outdoor Americas.



Has CBS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) volume of the stock was 5.53 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 8.62 million shares. The stock plunged -0.70% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $21.41. The stock traded 5.53 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 8.62 million shares. The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, banking, money management, and financial advisory services to individuals and institutional clients.



Why Should Investors Buy SCHW After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) traded with volume of 5.36 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.64 million shares. The stock decreased -0.72% and finished the trading at $73.58. The market capitalization of the stock remained 241.10 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.35. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. operates retail stores in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates retail stores, restaurants, discount stores, supermarkets, supercenters, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, apparel stores, Sam?s Clubs, neighborhood markets, and other small formats, as well as walmart.com; and samsclub.com.



Will WMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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