Stocks to Watch- AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), ASTELLAS PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:ALPMY), Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY), Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), ASTELLAS PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:ALPMY), Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY), Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG).



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) opened its last trade at the price of $18.98. Its closing price was $18.96 after losing -1.56% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 32.810 shares, while its average trading volume remained 50.033 shares. AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



Will AAGIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ASTELLAS PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) percentage change plunged -2.63% to close at $12.24 with the total traded volume of 48.809 shares while its average volume of 61.807 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.16 - $14.65, while its day lowest price was $12.19. The share price hit the day highest price of $12.28. Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports/exports pharmaceutical products worldwide.



Will ALPMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) traded on volume of 39.159 shares in the last session against average volume of 32.150 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $115.00 and closed at $115.37 by scoring -1.49%. In the last three months the stock was up 11.58% while its 52 week range of the stock was $82.86 - $119.92. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and markets health care and agriculture products, and high-tech materials worldwide. The company’s HealthCare segment provides pharmaceuticals, such as prescription pharmaceuticals for the treatment of hypertension, cardiovascular and infectious diseases, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and contraception.



Will BAYRY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG) started its last trading session with the price of $0.11 and closed at $0.104 by scoring -8.37%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.81 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 549.035 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 9.88. Day range for the stock was $0.10 and $0.11. Lithium Exploration Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada.



Will LEXG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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