Stocks to Watch: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:QCOR), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:QCOR), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened its shares at the price of $45.01 for the day. Its closing price was $45.06 after gaining +0.69% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.50 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.52million shares. The beta of AKAM stands at0.51. Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides content delivery and cloud infrastructure services for accelerating and improving the delivery of content and applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally.



For How Long AKAM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) percentage change plunged -2.47% to close at $26.05 with the total traded volume of 2.41 million shares, and average volume of 3.00 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.98 - $29.07, while its day lowest price was $25.94 and it hit its day highest price at $27.08. Apollo Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and on-campus educational programs and services at the undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral levels.



Will APOL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:QCOR) started its trading session with the price of $61.63 and closed at $60.85 by scoring -0.85%. QCOR’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.39 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.30 million shares. The beta of QCOR stands at 1.18. Day range of the stock was $58.31 -$62.34. Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, provides drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, nephrotic syndrome, and infantile spasms indications.



Has QCOR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) ended its day with the loss of -0.11% and closed at the price of $71.33 after opening at $71.77. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.38 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.13 million shares. Intuit Inc. provides business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, and Singapore.



Why Should Investors Buy INTU After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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