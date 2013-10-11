Stocks to Watch: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), PACCAR Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), increased3.57% and closed at $51.06 on a traded volume of 2.06million shares, in comparison to 1.72 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 24.81%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $9.10million and its total outstanding shares are 178.16million.



Will AKAM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides content delivery and cloud infrastructure services for accelerating and improving the delivery of content and applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally.



Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), soared2.39% and closed at $46.78 on a traded volume of 2.06 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.67 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up13.65%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $45.83 and $46.81.



For How Long XLNX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide.



Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), jumped up2.61 % and closed at $36.27. So far in three months, the stock is up 8.53%. The 52-week range for the stock is $29.59 and $39.18 and during the previous trading session it marked$36.57 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $36.09 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.01million shares.



Will ALTR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Altera Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and markets programmable logic devices (PLD), HardCopy application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) devices, pre-defined design building blocks, and proprietary development software.



PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) after opening its shares at the price of $54.75, jumped up2.71% to close the day at $55.71. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.99million shares, in comparison to 1.34 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $39.52 and $60.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $55.80. It started the day at $54.75.



Why Should Investors Buy PCAR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and related aftermarket parts worldwide.



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