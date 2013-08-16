Stocks to Watch - Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ), PetroLogistics LP (NYSE:PDH), WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EPI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ), PetroLogistics LP (NYSE:PDH), WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EPI)



Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP) gained volume of 316,408 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.43 - $18.36 and the day range was $17.29 - $17.44.The stock opened the session at $17.36, remained amid the day range of $17.29 - $17.44, and closed the session at $17.39. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.06% in previous trading session. ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index).



Has AMLP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ) traded 3.31million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.12 31million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $9.03. The stock was a bear and dropped -7.91%, while its closing price stayed at $17.70. The market capitalization of the stock remained 854.11 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +169.41%. NQ Mobile Inc. provides mobile Internet services in the areas of mobile security, privacy, productivity, personalized cloud, and family protection. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Enterprise.



Has NQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PetroLogistics LP (NYSE:PDH) volume of the stock was 3.14 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 172,381 million shares. The stock boosted +0.59% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $12.02. PetroLogistics LP owns and operates propane dehydrogenation facility that processes propane into propylene in North America. It sells propylene, hydrogen, and C4 mix/C5+ streams to Petrochemical and Chemical companies. PetroLogistics LP has partnership with PetroLogistics GP LLC. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.



Will PDH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EPI) traded with volume of 921,212 shares. The stock decreased -1.15% and finished the trading at $15.46. The market capitalization of the stock remained 760.10 million. The beta of the stock remained 1.42. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.



Will EPI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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