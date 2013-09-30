Stocks to Watch: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX), Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:SNTA), Pacific Sunwear of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSUN), Intersil Corp (NASDAQ:ISIL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX), Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:SNTA), Pacific Sunwear of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSUN), Intersil Corp (NASDAQ:ISIL)



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) opened its shares at the price of $14.92 for the day. Its closing price was $14.87 after losing -1.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.05 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.66 million shares. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides clinical, financial, connectivity, and information solutions and related professional services to hospitals, physicians, and post-acute organizations primarily in the United States and Canada.



Will MDRX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:SNTA) percentage change surged +2.30% to close at $6.68 with the total traded volume of 1.05 million shares, and average volume of 975,583.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.76 - $11.88, while its day lowest price was $6.50 and it hit its day highest price at $6.85. Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs for treating severe medical conditions, including cancer and chronic inflammatory diseases.



Why Should Investors Buy SNTA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Pacific Sunwear of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSUN) started its trading session with the price of $3.24 and closed at $3.08 by scoring -5.52%. PSUN’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.05 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 990,543.00 shares. The beta of PSUN stands at 2.79. Day range of the stock was $3.04 -$3.27. Pacific Sunwear of California, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the action sports, fashion, and music influences of the California lifestyle.



Will PSUN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Intersil Corp (NASDAQ:ISIL) ended its day with the loss of -0.18% and closed at the price of $11.14 after opening at $11.11. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.05 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.37 million shares. Intersil Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog, mixed-signal, and power management integrated circuits (ICs) for applications in the industrial and infrastructure, personal computing, and consumer electronics markets.



Has ISIL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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