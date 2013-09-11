Stocks to Watch: ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY), Worlds Inc (OTCBB: WDDD), Surgutneftegas OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SGTZY), TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS: TAOIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY), Worlds Inc (OTCBB: WDDD), Surgutneftegas OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SGTZY), TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS: TAOIF).



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 2.57%. The stock closed at $3.59 after decreasing total volume of 124.645 shares. Its opening price was $3.58. So far, the company’s stock is down -2.18% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -21.44%.



Will ALSMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alstom SA designs, manufactures, supplies, and services products and systems for power generation and transmission, and transport infrastructure markets.



Worlds Inc (OTCBB: WDDD) reported the decline of -5.38% and closed at $ 0.246 with the total traded volume of 713.779 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 0.26. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 20.95 Million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $0.10 - $0.55, while during last trade its worst hit was $0.24 and it gained its best price of $0.26. Turning to the company's last 5-day performance, it showed down turn with a decline of -8.89%.



Will WDDD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Worlds Inc. designs and develops software, content, and related technology for the creation of interactive three-dimensional (3D) Internet Websites.



Surgutneftegas OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SGTZY) ended its day with the plunge of -2.88%. It was closed at the price of $8.09 after making its opening at $7.99. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 505.396 shares, as compared to its average volume of 42.527 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $7.99, while it scored its top level for the day at $8.15. The stock’s beta value stands at 0.69 points.



Will SGTZY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Open Joint Stock Company Surgutneftegas operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Russia.



TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS: TAOIF) reported the gain of 2.81%, to close at $4.29 with the overall traded volume of 30.545 shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 26.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.67 and $8.14 and during the previous trading session the stock was found to mark $4.37 as its peak price. It kicked off the trading day with $4.20.



Will TAOIF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand.



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