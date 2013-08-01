Stocks to Watch - Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC)



Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY) Company reported an decrease of -9.37% along with the trading price of $0.0029 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.01



NOK recently gained a volume of 106.76M shares, while its average volume is 32.79M shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.0002- $0.0175, while today, up until 1:26PM, its minimum price was $0.0028



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic gaining overview as it gain+314.29%. Alternative Energy Partners, Inc. (AEGY) is a development-stage company. The Company was formed for the purpose of establishing a renewable fuel sources initially within the State of Florida. Ethanol was the Company’s initial intended product and it intends to establish other alternative energy products and services including, but not limited to, solar-thermal energy production, energy management controls, and more.



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) stock hit its highest price at $0.18, after starting its trade at $0.15. Company reported a increase of +19.73% at the price of $0.176 recently and its current day range is from $0.15to $0.18.



TLSYY total market capitalization remained $45.04M share. Its current volume is 7.65M in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 14.45M shares. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (Liquidmetal Technologies) is materials technology company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys.



Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB) recently gain +14.22% after opening at $0.04. Its current trading price is $0.0490. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 15.45M shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 6.56M shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.04while its minimum price was $0.01. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the red with the decline of -55.55%. Sigma Labs, Inc. has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, B6 Sigma, Inc. and Sumner & Lawrence Limited (dba Sumner Associates). B6 Sigma, Inc. (B6 Sigma) develops precision manufacturing solutions and advanced materials technologies, as well as Reasearch and Development solutions for first-tier integrators and other commercial firms worldwide



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC) opened day trade at $1.45 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $1.43 . Overall trading volume of the shares is 2.30M during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 9.88M shares.



If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward momentum with the gain of more than +10.77%. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) conducts business in the United States residential mortgage market and the global securities market.



