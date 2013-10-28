Stocks to Watch: American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), Dendreon Corporation, Fifth Third Bancorp, Compuware Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR).



American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), increased2.10% and closed at $13.64 on a traded volume of 7.48 million shares, in comparison to 6.36 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 3.02%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.53Billion and its total outstanding shares are 185.45 million.



Will ARCP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties.



Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN), soared4.98% and closed at $2.53 on a traded volume of 7.59 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.65 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up/down -42.76%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.40 and $2.70.



For How Long DNDN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Dendreon Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to enhance cancer treatment options for patients.



Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), dropped down -0.21% and closed at $19.08. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.5%. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.75 and $19.79 and during the previous trading session it marked$19.22 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $19.10 and the overall traded volume that day was 7.15 million shares.



Has FITB Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Investment Advisors.



Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR) after opening its shares at the price of $10.95, jumped up2.00% to close the day at $10.73. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.92 million shares, in comparison to 2.12 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.24 and $12.74 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $10.95. It started the day at $10.95.



Why Should Investors Buy CPWR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Compuware Corporation provides services, software, and practices for information technology (IT) organizations worldwide.



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