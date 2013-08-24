Stocks to Watch - Apple Inc.(NASDAQ:AAPL), Comcast Corporation(NASDAQ:CMCSA), Mondelez International Inc(NASDAQ:MDLZ), eBay Inc(NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:Apple Inc.(NASDAQ:AAPL), Comcast Corporation(NASDAQ:CMCSA), Mondelez International Inc(NASDAQ:MDLZ), eBay Inc(NASDAQ:EBAY)



Apple Inc.(NASDAQ:AAPL) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.39% and closed at $501.02 after gaining total volume of 7.95 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $503.27. So far, the company’s stock is down +23.72% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of +11.14%. Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.



Has AAPL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) reported the drop of -0.38%, to close at $41.86, with the overall traded volume of 7.89 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up +0.1%. The 52-week range for the stock is $33.42 and $46.33 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $42.15. Its introductory price for the day was $42.00. Comcast Corporation (Comcast) is a provider of entertainment, information and communications products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Cable Communications provides video, high-speed Internet and voice services (cable services) to residential and business customers.



Has CMCSA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of +0.71% and closed at the price of $31.32 after opening at $31.20. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 7.51 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 9.46 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $30.95, while it touched its highest price for the day at $31.45. MDLZ’s beta value stands at 0.59 points. Mondelez International, Inc. (Mondelez International), is a snack manufacturing company. The Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world. The Company produces biscuits, chocolate, candy and powdered beverages as well as gum and coffee.



Why Should Investors Buy MDLZ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



eBay Inc(NASDAQ:EBAY) reported the gain of +1.12% and closed at $51.65 with the total traded volume of 7.03 shares. The stock's opening price was $51.22. The company has a total market capitalization of $66.86 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $45.66 - $58.04, while during last trade its minimum price was $51.14 and it gained its highest price of $51.70. Company's last 5 days shows down turn with a decline of -2.4%. eBay Inc. is a global technology company that enables commerce through three reportable segments: Marketplaces, Payments, and GSI. The Company by providing online platforms, tools and services to help individuals and small, medium and merchants around the globe engage in online and mobile commerce and payments, the Company can facilitate transactions.



Will EBAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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