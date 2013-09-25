Stocks to Watch: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), Venaxis Inc (NASDAQ:APPY), American Capital Ltd., TriQuint Semiconductor

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), Venaxis Inc (NASDAQ:APPY), American Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACAS), TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT).



Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), decreased -0.10% and closed at $5.80 on a traded volume of 2.93 million shares, in comparison to4.62 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -35.71%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.27million and its total outstanding shares are 218.25 million.



Has ARNA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel drugs that target G protein-coupled receptors in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.



Venaxis Inc (NASDAQ:APPY), soared12.50% and closed at $2.07 on a traded volume of 2.92 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 695,798 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up68.29%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.82 and $2.10.



For How Long APPY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Venaxis, Inc. develops and commercializes products for unmet diagnostic and therapeutic needs. The company’s research and development activities primarily focus on a human acute appendicitis blood-based test. Its lead product candidate includes APPY1, a blood-based diagnostic test designed to aid in the evaluation of patients for acute appendicitis.



American Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACAS), jumped up0.68% and closed at $13.37. So far in three months, the stock is up 12.73%. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.12 and $15.24 and during the previous trading session it marked$13.41 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $13.27 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.86 million shares.



Will ACAS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Capital, Ltd. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in management and employee buyouts, leveraged finance, mezzanine, acquisition, recapitalization, middle market, and growth capital investments.



TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT) after opening its shares at the price of $8.13, jumped up1.35% to close the day at $8.23. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.86 million shares, in comparison to 1.60 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.30 and $8.49 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $8.32. It started the day at $8.13.



Why Should Investors Buy TQNT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



TriQuint Semiconductor, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technology for mobile device, network infrastructure, and defense and aerospace markets worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures an array of filtering, switching, and amplification products for RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave applications.



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