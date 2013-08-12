Stocks to Watch: ARM Holdings Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:ARMH), Golar LNG Limited (USA)(NASDAQ:GLNG), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARM Holdings plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:ARMH), Golar LNG Limited (USA)(NASDAQ:GLNG), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)



ARM Holdings plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:ARMH) opened its shares at the price of $40.81 for the day. Its closing price was $40.95 after losing -1.23% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.22 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.32 million shares.



ARM Holdings plc (ARM) designs microprocessors, physical intellectual property (IP) and related technology and software, and sells development tools.



Will ARMH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Golar LNG Limited (USA)(NASDAQ:GLNG) percentage change surged +0.11% to close at $37.87 with the total traded volume of 1.2 million shares, and average volume of 701,611.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $30.51 - $43.56, while its day lowest price was $37.62 and it hit its day highest price at $38.71.



Golar LNG Limited (Golar) is the owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs).



Will GLNG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) started its trading session with the price of $49.07 and closed at $49.00 by scoring -0.20%. ADI’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.19 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.75 million shares. The beta of ADI stands at 1.07. Day range of the stock was $48.76 -$49.23.



Analog Devices, Inc. (Analog Devices) is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of a range of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits (ICs).



Has ADI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) ended its day with the gain of +0.35% and closed at the price of $17.29 after opening at $17.20. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.16 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.48 million shares.



Ares Capital Corporation (Ares Capital) is a specialty finance company, which is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company.



For How Long ARCC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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