Stocks to Watch: ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (NASDAQ:ASML), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) , Warner Chilcott Plc (NASDAQ:WCRX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (NASDAQ:ASML), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) , Warner Chilcott Plc (NASDAQ:WCRX)



ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (NASDAQ:ASML) decreased -0.98% and closed at $87.06 on a traded volume of 1.47 million shares, in comparison to 8 806,895 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +42.16%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $38.59 billion and its total outstanding shares are 443.26 million.



Will ASML Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (NASDAQ:ASML) engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits or chips worldwide.



Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) plunged -0.45% and closed at $46.28 on a traded volume of 1.44 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.65 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +1.76%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $45.99 and $47.09.



Will ADI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits (ICs) for use in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communication markets worldwide.



Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) dropped down -0.81% and closed at $47.99. So far in three months, the stock is up +2.76%. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.81 and $50.15 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $48.52. Its introductory price for the day was $48.34, with the overall traded volume of 1.42 million shares.



Will VRSN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



VeriSign, Inc. provides Internet infrastructure services to various networks worldwide. It offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for various for all .gov, .jobs, and .edu domain names.



Warner Chilcott Plc (NASDAQ:WCRX), after opening its shares at the price of $21.46, dropped -0.33% to close at $21.45 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.32 million shares, in comparison to 2.87 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $10.85 and $22.08 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $21.60.



Will WCRX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Warner Chilcott Public Limited Company, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, promotion, and franchise of branded pharmaceutical products focusing on the women?s healthcare, gastroenterology, urology, and dermatology markets.



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