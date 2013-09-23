Stocks to Watch: Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP),LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC, Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP),LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:QCOR).



Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), increased2.13% and closed at $41.62 on a traded volume of 8.73 million shares, in comparison to 2.34 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 31.5%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.31Billion and its total outstanding shares are 247.65 million.



Will AVGO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Avago Technologies Limited (Avago) is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of analog semiconductor devices with a focus on III-V based products. Its product portfolio is extensive and includes over 6,500 products that it sells into four primary target markets: wireless communications, wired infrastructure, industrial and automotive electronics, and consumer and computing peripherals.



NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), plunged -2.53% and closed at $43.20 on a traded volume of 8.75 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.40 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down 13.77%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $43.17 and $44.12.



Will NTAP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NetApp, Inc. (NetApp) is a provider of storage systems and data management solutions for information technology (IT) infrastructures. Its fabric-attached storage (FAS) platform offers the storage platform for business applications, shared infrastructures, and cloud environments.



LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA), dropped down -1.14% and closed at $78.30. So far in three months, the stock is up 11.68%. The 52-week range for the stock is $54.05 and $82.50 and during the previous trading session it marked$79.91 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $79.22 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.00 million shares.



Has LBTYA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Liberty Global plc, an international cable company, provides television, broadband Internet, and telephony services.



Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:QCOR) after opening its shares at the price of $61.50, dropped -8.82% to close the day at $55.33. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.87 million shares, in comparison to 1.51 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.25 and $74.76 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $61.78. It started the day at $61.50.



Will QCOR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Questcor) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the treatment of patients with serious, difficult-to-treat autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.



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