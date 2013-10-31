Stocks to Watch: Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Automatic Data Processing, Whole Foods Market, Inc., Gulfport Energy Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).



Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), decreased -1.07% and closed at $28.70 on a traded volume of 2.18 million shares, in comparison to 2.03 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -3.59%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.10Billion and its total outstanding shares are 108.06 million.



Has CAR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide.



Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), plunged -2.68% and closed at $74.30 on a traded volume of 2.17 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.52 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up3.06%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $73.77 and $75.91.



Will ADP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide business outsourcing solutions. The company operates in three segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services, and Dealer Services.



Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), dropped down -1.37% and closed at $63.96. So far in three months, the stock is up 15.08%. The 52-week range for the stock is $40.69 and $65.59 and during the previous trading session it marked$64.95 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $64.86 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.16 million shares.



Has WFM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Whole Foods Market, Inc. owns and operates a chain of natural and organic foods supermarkets. The company offers produce, grocery, meat and poultry, seafood, bakery, prepared foods and catering, coffee and tea, nutritional supplements, and vitamins.



Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) after opening its shares at the price of $61.79, dropped -3.55% to close the day at $59.25. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.15 million shares, in comparison to 2.07 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $30.35 and $69.81 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $62.38. It started the day at $61.79.



Will GPOR LPR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties.



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