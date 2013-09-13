Stocks to Watch: Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY), Discovery Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS: DSCR), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS: MWIP), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NABZY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY), Discovery Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS: DSCR), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS: MWIP), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NABZY).



Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) decreased -1.22% and closed at $111.15 on a traded volume of 27.036 shares, in comparison to 24.789 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 17.99%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $91.92 billion and its total outstanding shares are 826.95 million



Will BAYRY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bayer Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and markets health care and agriculture products, and high-tech materials worldwide.



Discovery Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS: DSCR) plunged -25.00% and closed at $0.0003 on a traded volume of 112.80 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 36.95 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -96.67%.



Will DSCR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Discovery Minerals, Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, precious metals, and rare earth mineral deposits.



MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS: MWIP) dropped -1.27% and closed at $0.0468. So far in three months, the stock is up 53.95%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0012 and $0.1274 and during the previous trading session it marked $0.0474 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.044 and the overall traded volume that day was 990.875 shares.



Will MWIP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States.



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NABZY) after opening its shares at the price of $31.43, dropped -1.11% to close the day at $31.23. The stock ended on a traded volume of 31.207 shares, in comparison to 22.258 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $23.74 and $35.40 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $31.43.



Will NABZY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



National Australia Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services.



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