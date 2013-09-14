Stocks to Watch: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), The Procter & Gamble Company

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).



Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), decreased -1.37% and closed at $37.52 on a traded volume of 5.03 million shares, in comparison to 3.35 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down/up over 50.86%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $15.82million and its total outstanding shares are 421.53million.



Has COG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties.



The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), soared1.06% and closed at $39.03 on a traded volume of 4.98 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.54 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up11.32%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $38.82 and $39.22.



For How Long KR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



The Kroger Co. is a retailer in the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets.



The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), dropped down -0.38% and closed at $75.11. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.86%. The 52-week range for the stock is $58.51 and $81.56 and during the previous trading session it marked$75.41 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $75.33 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.89 million shares.



Has HD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



The Home Depot, Inc. (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates The Home Depot stores, which are full-service, warehouse-style stores.



The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) after opening its shares at the price of $78.44, jumped up1.01% to close the day at $779.05. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.89 million shares, in comparison to 82.54 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $65.83 and $82.54 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $79.81. It started the day at $78.44.



Why Should Investors Buy PG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), is focused on providing consumer packaged goods.



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