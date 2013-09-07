Stocks to Watch: Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR), Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GSAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR), Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GSAT).



Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) decreased -2.06% and closed at $13.77 on a traded volume of 2.31 million shares, in comparison to 3.06 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 321.1%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $635.26 million and its total outstanding shares are 46.13 million.



Will CSIQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of solar power products worldwide.



Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR) soared 1.66% and closed at $11.01 on a traded volume of 2.28 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.33 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 0.55%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.85 and $11.24.



Will CPWR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Compuware Corporation provides services, software, and practices for information technology (IT) organizations worldwide.



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) jumped 1.70% and closed at $8.98. So far in three months, the stock is up 41.19%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.80 and $9.20 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $9.20. Its introductory price for the day was $8.85, with the overall traded volume of 2.22 million shares.



Will HALO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human enzymes.



Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GSAT) after opening its trade at the price of $0.63 jumped 4.92% to close at $0.661 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.14 million shares, in comparison to 1.30million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.25 and $0.71 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.68.



Will GSAT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide.



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