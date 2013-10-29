Stocks to Watch: Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX),Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE), Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS), Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE), Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS), Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)



Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) opened its shares at the price of $1.91 for the day. Its closing price was $1.82 after losing -2.67% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.03 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.78 million shares. The beta of CPRX stands at0.84. Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. operates as development-stage specialty pharmaceutical company.



Has CPRX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) percentage change surged +0.68% to close at $11.80 with the total traded volume of 1.01 million shares, and average volume of 1.89 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.63 - $14.82, while its day lowest price was $11.61 and it hit its day highest price at $11.89. Clean Energy Fuels Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets. It designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations.



For How Long CLNE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) started its trading session with the price of $18.76 and closed at $18.53 by scoring -1.38%. SCSS’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.02 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.95 million shares. The beta of SCSS stands at 3.56. Day range of the stock was $18.30 -$18.79. Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of adjustable-firmness mattresses and other sleep-related products in the United States and Canada.



Will SCSS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) ended its day with the loss of -1.95% and closed at the price of $3.02 after opening at $3.11. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.01 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.09 million shares. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas in the United States and Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy AXAS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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