Stocks to Watch- CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: CHPGF), NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY), Iberdrola SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IBDRY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: CHPGF), NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY), Iberdrola SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IBDRY).



CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: CHPGF) opened its last trade at the price of $3.90. Its closing price was $3.89 after losing -0.26% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 50.142 shares, while its average trading volume remained 9.168 shares.



Chesapeake Gold Corp, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of precious metals in North and Central America.



Will CHPGF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY) percentage change surged 1.57% to close at $32.37 with the total traded volume of 9.563 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 23.060 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $21.18 - $35.00, while its day lowest price was $32.14. The share price hit the day highest price of $32.37.



Nitto Denko Corporation provides optical films, automotive materials and parts, reverse osmosis membranes, and transversal drug delivery patches.



Will NDEKY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY) traded on volume of 41.707 shares in the last session against average volume of 65.389 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.40 and closed at $8.35 by scoring 0.60% increased. In the last three months the stock was up 21.1% while its 52 week range of the stock was $6.08 - $8.40.



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



Will HNNMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Iberdrola SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IBDRY) started its last trading session with the price of $23.34 and closed at $23.18 by scoring -1.07%. The stock traded with total volume of 59.903 shares, while the average trading volume remained 22.115 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.45. Day range for the stock was $23.17 -$23.50.



Iberdrola, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, transmission, switching, distribution, and retailing of electric power or electricity by-products.



Will IBDRY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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