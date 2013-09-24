Stocks to Watch- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTIC), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTIC), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).



Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) opened its last trade at the price of $23.16. Its closing price was $23.20 after gaining 5.41% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.22 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.90 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.55.



Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fables semiconductor company, develops analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets.



Will CRUS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTIC) percentage change surged 14.44% to close at $1.54 with the total traded volume of 6.20 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 1.49 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.97 - $2.88, while its day lowest price was $1.37. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.58.



Cell Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer.



Will CTIC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) traded on volume of 6.17 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.18 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $2.47 and closed at $3.6 by scoring 28.14%.In the last three months the stock was up 161.98 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.91 - $3.18.



Geron Corporation is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies.



Will GERN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) started its last trading session with the price of $22.20 and closed at $22.11 by scoring -0.47%. The stock traded with total volume of 6.13 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.04 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.63. Day range for the stock was $21.81 and $22.37.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide.



Will GT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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