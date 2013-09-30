Stocks to Watch- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST), Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW), VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST), Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW), VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX).



Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) opened its last trade at the price of $18.31. Its closing price was $18.55 after gaining 0.65% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.19 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.47 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.64. Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. Its primary focus is on enhanced oil recovery utilizing CO2.



Will DNR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) percentage change plunged -0.94% to close at $17.82 with the total traded volume of 5.12 million shares while its average volume of 6.49 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.58 - $19.03, while its day lowest price was $17.66. The share price hit the day highest price of $17.99. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.



Will HST Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) traded on volume of 5.09 million shares in the last session against average volume of 5.94 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $12.86 and closed at $12.93 by scoring -0.46%.In the last three months the stock was up 13.52 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $5.07 - $13.79. Genworth Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth management, investment, and financial solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's U.S. Life Insurance segment offers and manages various life insurance, long-term care insurance, and fixed annuity products.



Will GNW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) started its last trading session with the price of $13.75 and closed at $14.25 by scoring 6.98%. The stock traded with total volume of 3.13 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 869.667 shares. Day range for the stock was $13.68 and $14.50.



Will TVIX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/