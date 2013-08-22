Stocks to Watch - DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)



DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV) decreased -1.88% and closed at $57.54 on a traded volume of 8.83 million shares, in comparison to 3.26 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 14.71%.The company has a total market capitalization of $32.19 Billion. DIRECTV provides digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The company engages in acquiring, promoting, selling, and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.



Has DTV Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) plunged -0.22% and closed at $27.06 on a traded volume of 8.79 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 19.12million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 0.22%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $27.00 and $27.49. Yahoo! Inc. (Yahoo!) is a digital media company. Through the Company’s technology and insights, Yahoo! delivers digital content and experiences, across devices and globally.



Has YHOO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) dropped down -0.21% and closed at $66.57. So far in three months, the stock is up 1.23%. The 52-week range for the stock is $57.29 and $68.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $67.00. Its introductory price for the day was $66.31, with the overall traded volume of 8.47 million shares. QUALCOMM Incorporated (Qualcomm), incorporated on August 15, 1991, is engaged in design, manufacture, have manufactured on its behalf and market digital communications products and services based on code division multiple access (CDMA), Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDMA) and other technologies.



Why Should Investors Buy QCOM After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), after opening its shares at the price of $21.49, dropped -0.14% to close at $21.46 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 6.60 million shares, in comparison to 7.22 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $20.20and $36.77 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $21.82. Its introductory price for the day was $21.49. American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company earns income primarily from investing on a leveraged basis in agency mortgage-backed securities



Will AGNC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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