Stocks to Watch: DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).



DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), increased1.47% and closed at $2.76 on a traded volume of 8.20 million shares, in comparison to 18.10 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 72.5%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.11Billion and its total outstanding shares are 403.76 million.



Will DRYS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DryShips Inc. owns drybulk carriers and tankers that operate worldwide. The company, through its majority owned subsidiary, Ocean Rig, owns and operates 10 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units comprising 2 ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and 8 ultra deepwater drillships.



Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), plunged -0.45% and closed at $4.41 on a traded volume of 7.65 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.71 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up0.11%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.39 and $4.46.



Will FTR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Frontier Communications Corporation, a communications company, provides regulated and unregulated voice, data, and video services to business, residential, and wholesale customers in the United States.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), jumped up4.49 % and closed at $17.91. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.11%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.61 and $19.25 and during the previous trading session it marked$18.17 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.13 and the overall traded volume that day was 7.46 million shares.



Will TTWO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the labels, including Rockstar Games and 2K.



NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) after opening its shares at the price of $15.24, dropped -0.20% to close the day at $15.19. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.33 million shares, in comparison to 6.10 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.15 and $16.10 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $15.35. It started the day at $15.24.



Will NVDA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NVIDIA Corporation, a visual computing company, develops graphics chips for use in personal computers (PC), mobile devices, and supercomputers. The company operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processors.



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