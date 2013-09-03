Stocks to Watch - Emerson Electric Co.(NYSE:EMR), Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF(NYSEARCA:VTI), HCP, Inc.(NYSE:HCP), Invesco Ltd.(NYSE:IVZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Emerson Electric Co.(NYSE:EMR), Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF(NYSEARCA:VTI), HCP, Inc.(NYSE:HCP), Invesco Ltd.(NYSE:IVZ).



Emerson Electric Co.(NYSE:EMR) ended lower -0.40% and complete the day at $60.37. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.44 million. After opening at $60.92, the stock hit as high as $60.92. However, it traded between $47.10 and $62.91 over the last twelve months.



Emerson Electric Co., a diversified technology company, engages in designing and supplying products and technology, and providing engineering services and solutions to the industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide



Has EMR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF(NYSEARCA:VTI) closed yesterday at $84.77, a -0.59% decrease. Around 2.44 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $32.58 billion.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index



Has VTI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



HCP, Inc.(NYSE:HCP) moved -0.12 percent lower at $40.73 and traded between $40.59 and $41.05 after opening the day at $40.86. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.54%, which stands at -8.82% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -9.81%.



HCP, Inc. is an independent hybrid real estate investment trust. The fund invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry including sectors of healthcare such as senior housing, life science, medical office, hospital and skilled nursing



Why Should Investors Buy HCP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Invesco Ltd.(NYSE:IVZ) shares fall, losing -1.62 percent to close at $30.36. The stock is up around 16.37% this year and 27.56% for the last 12 months. Around 2.42 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.05 million shares.



Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to institutional clients including major public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, and financial institutions. The firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income,



Will IVZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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