Stocks to Watch- Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:FRFHF), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), DCB Financial Corp(OTCBB:DCBF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:FRFHF), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), DCB Financial Corp(OTCBB:DCBF).



Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:FRFHF) opened its last trade at the price of $41561. Its closing price was $413.10 after losing -0.70% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.634 shares, while its average trading volume remained 6,619 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.72.



Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



Will FRFHF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) percentage change surged +0.50% to close at $4.02 with the total traded volume of 178,360 shares while its average volume of 245,640 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.20 - $6.22, while its day lowest price was $3.96. The share price hit the day highest price of $4.02.



Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts, and accumulating accounts, as well as mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposits, Turkish derivatives exchange accounts, and forwards.



Will TKGBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) traded on volume of 994,201 shares in the last session against average volume of 1.39 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.92 and closed at $0.928 by losing -0.22%. In the last three months the stock was up 71.85% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.45 - $1.00.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



Will MONIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DCB Financial Corp(OTCBB:DCBF) started its last trading session with the price of $5.40 and closed at $5.52 by scoring +3.18%. The stock traded with total volume of 58,088 shares, while the average trading volume remained 1,823 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.79. Day range for the stock was $5.39 and $5.54.



DCB Financial Corp operates as the holding company for The Delaware County Bank and Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs.



Will DCBF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/