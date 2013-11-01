Stocks to Watch: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc (NASDAQ:JOSB), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc (NASDAQ:JOSB), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)



Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) opened its shares at the price of $47.87 for the day. Its closing price was $46.75 after losing -3.15% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.69 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.45 million shares. The beta of GRMN stands at1.33. Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable and fixed-mount global positioning system (GPS) enabled products.



Has GRMN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc (NASDAQ:JOSB) percentage change plunged -3.78% to close at $47.94 with the total traded volume of 2.65 million shares, and average volume of 633,036.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $37.31 - $50.61, while its day lowest price was $46.87 and it hit its day highest price at $50.51. Jos. A. Bank Clothiers, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, retailing, and direct marketing men’s tailored and casual clothing, and accessories in the United States.



Has JOSB Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) started its trading session with the price of $117.11 and closed at $116.14 by scoring -0.63%. AMGN’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.65 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.04 million shares. The beta of AMGN stands at 0.49. Day range of the stock was $115.89 -$11.7.64. Amgen Inc., a biotechnology medicines company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutic products in the areas of supportive.



Why Should Investors Buy AMGN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) ended its day with the gain of +1.86% and closed at the price of $22.73 after opening at $22.36. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.58 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.56 million shares. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on innovative treatments that address unmet medical needs in neurological and related central nervous system disorders.



For How Long ACAD’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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