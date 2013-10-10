Stocks to Watch- GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG), Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG), Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY).



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY) opened its last trade at the price of $26.06. Its closing price was $25.93 after gaining 1.21% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 89.384 shares, while its average trading volume remained 54.528 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.15. GDF SUEZ S.A. primarily purchases, produces, and markets natural gas and electricity in France and internationally.



Will GDFZY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) percentage change surged 0.14% to close at $21.09 with the total traded volume of 54.047 shares while its average volume of 149.988 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.73 - $23.22, while its day lowest price was $20.97. The share price hit the day highest price of $21.10. Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide.



Will LNVGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG) traded on volume of 852.509 shares in the last session against average volume of 55.052 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.16 and closed at $0.165 by scoring 3.13%. In the last three months the stock was down -57.69% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.01 - $0.75. AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers in the United States and internationally.



Will AMPG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) started its last trading session with the price of $13.30 and closed at $13.26 by scoring -0.79%. The stock traded with total volume of 43.721 shares, while the average trading volume remained 71.839 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.93. Day range for the stock was $13.20 and $13.32. Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides contract foodservice and support services to its clients.



Will CMPGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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