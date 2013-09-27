Stocks to Watch- GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), VOIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOIS), Catalyst Resource Group, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), VOIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOIS), Catalyst Resource Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATA).



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY) opened its last trade at the price of $25.53. Its closing price was $25.55 after gaining 1.01% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 38.307 shares, while its average trading volume remained 61.880 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.13. GDF SUEZ S.A. primarily purchases, produces, and markets natural gas and electricity in France and internationally.



Will GDFZY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) percentage change surged 0.12% to close at $14.60 with the total traded volume of 54.154 shares while its average volume of 158.341 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.35 - $15.19, while its day lowest price was $14.48. The share price hit the day highest price of $14.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



Will RBGLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



VOIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOIS) traded on volume of 238.40 million shares in the last session against average volume of 79.27 million shares. The company closed at $0.0003 by scoring -25.00%.In the last three months the stock was down -72.73%. VOIS, Inc., a development stage company, through its subsidiary Mind Solutions, Inc., engages in the development of software applications in the United States. It develops software applications using a wireless headset, which reads brainwaves and allows interaction with a computer.



Will VOIS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Catalyst Resource Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATA) closed at $0.0008 by scoring 14.29%. The stock traded with total volume of 29.69 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 545.752 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -15.77. Catalyst Resource Group, Inc. intends to operate as a precious metals recovery and technologies company.



Will CATA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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