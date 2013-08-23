Stocks to Watch - Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:GDP), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), PowerShare Buyback Achievers Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:PKW), ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:GDP), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), PowerShare Buyback



Achievers Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:PKW), ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV)



Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:GDP) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -1.31% and closed at $21.79 after gaining total volume of 1.49 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $22.10. So far, the company’s stock is up +65.33% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 59.75%.Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas on properties primarily in Northwest Louisiana, East Texas and South Texas. It includes the Haynesville Shale and Cotton Valley Taylor Sand in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.



Will GDP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) reported the gain of +2.41% and closed at $ 158.60 with the total traded volume of 1.49M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 155.30. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 73.57 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $116.06 - $165.18, while during last trade its minimum price was $155.06 and it gained its highest price of $165.18. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with a decline of -0.74%. Union Pacific Corporation (UPC) owns transportation companies. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company, links 23 states in the western 66% of the country. Union Pacific Railroad Company’s business.



For How Long UNP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



PowerShare Buyback Achievers Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:PKW) ended its day with the declining stream with the gain of +1.23% and closed at the price of $38.01 after opening at $37.66. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 441,604.00 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $37.66, while it touched its highest price for the day at $38.98. PKW beta value stands at 0.97 points. PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index).



For How Long PKW Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV) reported the up of +2.90%, to close at $56.76, with the overall traded volume of 1.48 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -8.97%. The 52-week range for the stock is $51.01 and $1.59and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $57.10. Its introductory price for the day was $55.40. Ensco plc (Ensco) is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned and operated an offshore drilling rig fleet of 77 rigs, including rigs under construction



Will ESV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/